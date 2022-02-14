Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Kirby worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $7,769,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 34.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $63.43 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,468. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

