Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

KRG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 1,806,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

