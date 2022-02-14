Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 1,806,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

