KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.31. 52,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.49 and its 200 day moving average is $375.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

