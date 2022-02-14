Klimatas Trading Down 49.8% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,194.71 and $24.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.