Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. 919,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,002. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,298 shares of company stock worth $5,580,857. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

