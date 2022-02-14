Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KHOLY traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091. Koç Holding AS has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.
About Koç Holding AS
