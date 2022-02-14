Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KMTUY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. 89,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,176. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMTUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

