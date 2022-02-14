Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Kronos Bio worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,872 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $6.98 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $393.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.