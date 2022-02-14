Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the third quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kubient in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,124. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.70.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

