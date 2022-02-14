Kusama Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $33.99 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.88 or 0.00390840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.