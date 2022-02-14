Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40 billion-$15.40 billion.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.