L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.350-$13.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.30 billion-$17.70 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.91.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

