L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.350-$13.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.30 billion-$17.70 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.91.
NYSE LHX traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.
In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.