Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Lakeland Financial worth $33,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $81.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $171,909.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,980 shares of company stock worth $3,394,360 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

