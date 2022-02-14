Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $53,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $559.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

