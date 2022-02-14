Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $640,058.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $640,058.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.