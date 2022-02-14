Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 53700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTCH. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Latch by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Latch by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

