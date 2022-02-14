Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGGNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.