LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.42 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

