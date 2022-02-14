Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$14.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.57.

NYSE:LII traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.81. 6,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $260.49 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

