Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

