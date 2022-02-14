Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Holdings Lowered by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,305 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,013 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

LEVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

