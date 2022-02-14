Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 943,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,361. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,104 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,692 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,789 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

