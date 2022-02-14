Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the January 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,877,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,141. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

