Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,527,003 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $29.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -57.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

