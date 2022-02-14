LINK Hits Market Capitalization of $836.32 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $139.95 or 0.00322170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $836.32 million and approximately $981,665.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

