Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.87

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 375725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.62 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

