Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the January 15th total of 612,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

LQDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 2,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.