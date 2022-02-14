Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $724.43 million and $5.32 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00104746 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

