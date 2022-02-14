LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

Several analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,017. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

