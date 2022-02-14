Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading 3.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.45. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 390,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Specifically, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

