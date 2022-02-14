Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,018,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Livewire Ergogenics
