Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,018,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

