LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

