Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $122,402.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,157,666 coins and its circulating supply is 23,082,240 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

