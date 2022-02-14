Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.87. Local Bounti shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.
Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
