London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 176,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,028. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.38) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

