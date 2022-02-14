Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 6.5%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 27.52 and last traded at 27.51. Approximately 195,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,443,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.29.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

