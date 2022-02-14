Lumen Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 65,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

