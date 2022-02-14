Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,638. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

