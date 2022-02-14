MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 410,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,358. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $986,165.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,791. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

