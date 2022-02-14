Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $75.69 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

