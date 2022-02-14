Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.71% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $263,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.08 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

