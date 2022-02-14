Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.020 EPS.
Shares of MMP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.52. 21,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,865. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.
In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.