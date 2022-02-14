Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.
MMP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.52. 21,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,865. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.
In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
