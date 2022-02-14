Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.

MMP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.52. 21,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,865. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

