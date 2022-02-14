MakiSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $158,807.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,525.35 or 1.00023875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006309 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.