Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,403.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $12,378,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $191.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

