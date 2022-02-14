Man Group plc Buys 20,798 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

