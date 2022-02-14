Man Group plc Buys 28,610 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Man Group plc increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,950,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,178,000 after buying an additional 451,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

