Man Group plc Buys 37,407 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Waters worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $321.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.54. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

