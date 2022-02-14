Man Group plc Buys 6,888 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.37% of Encompass Health worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

